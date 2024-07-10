Kate Middleton's Parents Attend Wimbledon Amid Royal Concerns; Here’s All We KNOW So Far

Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton were spotted at Wimbledon, sparking curiosity about whether the Princess of Wales will make an appearance at the tennis tournament while she undergoes cancer treatment.

Carole and Michael Middleton at Wimbledon

On the tenth day of the Wimbledon competition, July 10, Carole and Michael Middleton were in attendance. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club’s patron is their daughter Princess Kate.

Although she has not been seen this summer while fighting for her life, it is worth mentioning that the Princess of Wales, who is a tennis buff and has rarely missed a Wimbledon since her marriage in 2011 to Prince William, hasn’t attended any of them because she was keeping away from public life due to her deteriorating health conditions.

The Middletons are regular attendees at Wimbledon and made their first-ever appearance this year on July 4. They sat in the front row of the Royal Box alongside All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.

Presence of the Royal Family

Queen Camilla, Peter Phillips as well as Zara Tindall were among several members of the royal family present during this quarterfinal match held on July 10. In June, Jevans said that even with ongoing cancer treatment, there might still be a possibility that she will be able to present trophies at Wimbledon.

"We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," Jevans said.

In 2016, Queen Elizabeth appointed Kate as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where she usually gives prizes to winners. Nonetheless, no final word on who will present trophies may come before July 13 and 14, finals days when everything counts till morning.

Alternative arrangements

According to The Telegraph on July 8, if for some reason Princess Kate cannot make it to London, then an alternative plan for trophy presentation has been contemplated by organizers of Wimbledon.

Birgitte Duchess Gloucester may have picked up this duty as she holds the honorary title of President Lawn Tennis Association, a sport she loves deeply. Since the start of the competition on July 1, The Duchess has attended Wimbledon twice.

Princess Kate only appeared publicly this year at Trooping the Colour, which took place on June 15 during King Charles’ birthday parade in London. In a personal message issued yesterday, she shared her plans to be there despite her health complications.

"I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said.

The Princess of Wales had a distant look at Wimbledon by sending Andy Murray a message on social media on July 6th commending his Wimbledon career and appreciating him for all.

