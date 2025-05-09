Kate Moss’ Ex Jefferson Hack Welcomes Son With Wife Anna Cleveland; Find Out Baby Boy’s Unique Name

Kate Moss' ex, Jefferson Hack, welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Anna Cleveland. The couple took to The Times to announce the happy news, following the birth of their son on April 20, with a mention of Hack's elder daughter, Lila. The duo, who got married in 2023, also revealed their son's name to be Presley Phoenix Hack.

The father of two and Cleveland dated for two years before tying the knot at the Oakley Court in Windsor.

The editor's model wife took to her Instagram to share her excitement about pregnancy. Sharing a picture of her growing baby bump, Cleveland wrote in the caption, "36 years today and 36 weeks pregnant." Moreover, she went on to thank her dear friend for capturing the pictures.

Meanwhile, Jefferson is also a father to Lila, whom he shares with the supermodel Moss. Hack and Kate dated in 2001 and welcomed their first child together the following year. However, the former couple split two years later, and Hack moved on with his current wife.

The book editor shares a good bond with his daughter, as the guests shared pictures from the couple’s wedding on their social media, which also included Lila.

As for Hack and Cleveland’s wedding, the ceremony was a star-studded affair, with various Hollywood celebrities in attendance. The model donned a blue blazer and black and white patterned coat as she stood next to the American theater producer, Jordan Roth.

Roth, too, put up multiple stories on his Instagram account, sharing the details and glimpses of the wedding with his followers. Moreover, the photos surfacing on the internet also showed the duo hitting the dance floor and enjoying themselves with their friends and family through the night.

