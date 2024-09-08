Katie Gaudreau Honors Late Brothers Johnny and Matthew With Wedding Band Inscription After Their Fatal Accident

Katie Gaudreau is immortalizing her late brothers' memories. She is making sure she will never forget her brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau who passed away tragically. The siblings, who were set to attend Katie’s wedding the next day, both died in a bicycle crash on August 29. Remembering them, Katie posted on September 7 a picture of her wedding band that had her brother’s initials ‘J & M’ engraved in it.

Katie kept her followers updated on her social media about her bridal photo shoot and post-wedding celebrations. There is a close-up shot of her wedding ring, a black and white photo she shared on her Instagram Stories. The letters J & M are legible as the ring is suspended in the air in the middle of her finger grasp. In her post, she states more emotions about how her brothers now will be ‘forever’ there with her in this manner.

After such devastating and horrific news about the death of the Gaudreau brothers, Katie, and her fiancé, Devin Joyce, naturally decided to postpone their wedding. Katie in a very heartfelt post penned how her brothers loved Devin and couldn’t wait for the marriage to happen sooner. She wrote in her stories, "They were so excited for us to get married. When the day comes they are going to be dancing and celebrating more than anyone."

Katie also extended her love to her deceased brothers Johnny and Matthew as she reminisced about the relationship between herself and her siblings. She observed that she used to be very close with her 'absolute best big brothers' in a post. She wrote, "There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John."

The two brothers passed away on the evening of August 29 due to a fatal car accident while they were riding their bicycles around their hometown. They were hit by a vehicle. The brothers who were going to be groomsmen for Katie’s wedding, were struck by an alleged drunk driver. The police in New Jersey said that the driver Sean M. Higgins, 43, was overtaking another car when the collision happened. Higgins has been detained and charged with two counts of death by auto. He is still in custody.

