Katy O’Brian To Star Alongside Glen Powell In Upcoming Reboot Of The Running Man For Edgar Wright; Details Inside

Katy O’Brian will soon share the screen space alongside Glen Powell in the upcoming reboot of The Running Man. The movie is currently under production and being directed by Edgar Wright, who has also come onboard as a co-writer along with Michael Bacall. The movie will be based on the novel by Stephen King of the same name, published in 1987, which was set in the America of 2025.

As for the plot, the story of the movie will revolve around a man who would be in desperate need of money for the treatment of his sick daughter. He participates in a popular show where the longer the contestant survives, the more money they will make. However, the twist enters the story when the make will break and expose the dark secrets of the game show.

While Powell will portray the lead character of the desperate man, O’Brian will star as one of the contestants in the game show.

Meanwhile, the actress, apart from signing the recent project, has worked in movies like Love Lies Bleeding alongside Kristen Stewart, Black Lightning and The Mandalorian.

Meanwhile, in the recent announcement by Paramount, the studios dropped the release schedule of the upcoming movies, which also included The Running Man. The studios shared that the Powell-led movie will hit theaters in November 2025.

On the other hand, O’Brian has also been roped in to star in the new Mission Impossible movie for Paramount Studios. The Running Man won’t be the first film where Katy and Glen are seen together. The duo also appeared together in the actor’s latest film as a lead, Twisters. Daisy Edgar Jones too appeared in the 2024 film.

As for the Anyone But You actor, Powell, in conversation with Indiewire, shared the details of the character he will be playing in The Running Man. The actor said, "I'm not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular.”

Commenting on Wright’s direction, the actor further added, "I'll say that Edgar Wright has been one of my favorite filmmakers for as long as I can remember. I think since Shaun of the Dead, I was like, 'I can't wait to work with this guy.' And he just keeps churning out brilliant things that only his brain could concoct."

Further details about The Running Man and other cast members will be rolled out by the makers soon.

