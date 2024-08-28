Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Having ‘A Hard Time’ Processing Daughter True Thompson's New Milestone

Khloe Kardashian is getting all sentimental about sending her daughter True Thompson off to first grade. On August 26, the reality TV star revealed that she is having a hard time adjusting to the fact that her daughter, True, is already in first grade. She conveyed her feelings through an emotional note on Snapchat. She wrote, “It’s always such a rollercoaster of emotions when True starts a new school year. This year is a big milestone for her… first grade. I’m not going to lie, I am having a really hard time processing the fact that she’s going into first grade.”

Khloe also admitted that she is overwhelmed with feelings of loss, anxiety, and fear as her daughter is starting a new journey.

“There’s this undeniable feeling that I’m losing parts of who she was with each day that passes,” she further wrote.“The little parts of who she used to be are being replaced with new parts that will make up the next little amazing person she will become. And I miss her. All the little versions of her who I used to know. Time moves fast, faster every year it feels like, and this new school year is a reminder to me to fully embrace every moment and soak it all in.” she continued

She further admitted how lucky she is to have True as her daughter, “She is more than I could ever have dreamed of in a daughter”. “Seeing her grow makes me excited for the years and experiences ahead” she added.

Khloe's fear and worries, however, didn't stop her from being extremely proud of her daughter and celebrating her accomplishment.

On August 27, Khloe shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram to celebrate her daughter's first day of school in first grade. “First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!! I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel. I’m not ok but I’ll pull it together by pick up time.”

In the pictures Khloe shared, she can be seen posing with her daughter True, son Tatum, and their family cat, in front of a setting of giant crayon box and lots of pastel balloons decorated to celebrate the occasion.

Khloe’s ex-boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, also took to Instagram to share a few pictures of him with True and son Tatum on True's first day. They took the pictures in the same setting of crayons and balloons, although Khloe was absent from the pictures he shared.

He captioned the photos saying, "Twinny first day of 1st grade. Time flies my wow! I know Gigi's looking down on you and she is sooo proud of you and how amazing you are and how you're the best big sister. I love you Tutu”. Gigi is Tristan Thompson's late mother.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016 and have had an on-and-off relationship since then. Khloe gave birth to daughter True Thompson in 2018 and son Tatum Thompson in 2022. Now the pair is co-parenting their two children as good friends. Khloe was married to NBA player Lamar Odom from 2009-2016.

