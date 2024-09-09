Khloé Kardashian Treats Daughter True, 6, and Son Tatum, 2, to a Fun-Filled Day at the Slime Museum; See PICS Here

Breaking from their usual Disneyland outings, Khloé Kardashian took her children—daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2—to the Slime Museum on Sunday, September 8. From the pictures she shared on social media, it looks like it wasn’t a bad idea at all.

In the first capture shared on her Instagram Stories, the Good American founder is seen posing with her children at the Sloomoo Institute, which has locations in LA, NYC, Houston, Chicago, and Atlanta, per People.

“We went to the slime museum,” Khloé captioned the photo.

The trio dressed down for the trip, with the reality star wearing black leggings and a black t-shirt. She wore her hair down and accessorized her look with a jeweled cross necklace and oversized shades on her head. Tatum twinned with his mom in a matching black outfit. True, meanwhile, opted for a contrasting white ensemble.

In the picture, the family of three can be seen standing in front of the museum’s colorful mascot and neon sign. Khloé had her youngest propped on her hips while she used her free hand to embrace her eldest.

The reality star next shared a video of a group of kids donning transparent ponchos as they prepared to get slimed in a part of the facility called Sloomoo Falls.

“Watch us get slimed,” she wrote in the caption.

The fun family day out comes a fortnight after Khloé celebrated her daughter’s first day at school. “First Grade!!! True, I am so proud of you!!” she gushed on Instagram. “I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you, my angel.”

She continued, “I’m not okay, but I’ll pull it together by pickup time.”

Khloé shares both her kids with NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she parted ways in 2021.

