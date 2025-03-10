Khloé Kardashian Reveals Giving Sister Kim Her ‘Life Savings’ at 21 For Divorcing Damon Thomas: ‘She Was Crying...’
Kim Kardashian shared the touching story of how Khloé gave up her childhood savings to support her through her first divorce from music producer Damon Thomas.
Sisterly love runs deep in the Kardashian family. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed how her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, selflessly gave up her life savings at just 21 years old to help Kim move out and start fresh following her first divorce.
Kim recalled how, as children, she and Khloé had a large piggy bank in the shape of a Coke bottle, where they stashed money over the years. When Kim was going through her divorce from Damon Thomas at age 21, she found herself in a tough financial situation.
"She was crying in my room, and I was like, 'I have this Coke bottle. Let's take what's in here, let's go to the bank, cash it, and let's use this money for your divorce,'" Khloé shared.
The sisters then spent the entire night counting the piggy bank savings, which totaled $6,000—just enough for Kim to secure a down payment on an apartment and cover her first and last month’s rent.
Kim later found a special way to repay her sister’s kindness. For Khloé’s birthday, she tracked down the same Coke bottle piggy bank, filled it with cash, and gifted it to her as a heartfelt token of appreciation.
Kim’s first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas ended in 2003 after three years. She later married and divorced Kris Humphries and Kanye West. Despite life’s ups and downs, the bond between the Kardashian sisters has remained unbreakable, proving that family always comes first. New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.