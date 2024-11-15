Hugh Jackman Shares Heartbreaking Update on Skin Cancer Scare Amid Sutton Foster Affair Rumors

Hugh Jackman recently opened up about a heartbreaking news related to his health. The actor who has been impressing the audience around the globe with his fabulous performances in many highly acclaimed projects, recently talked about a situation that made him undergo tests for a rare form of skin cancer.

Hugh Jackman will be seen in an upcoming documentary named Conquering Skin Cancer. As seen in the trailer of the aforementioned movie, the actor from the 2017 film, The Greatest Showman opened up about how he had been dealing with harrowing times, while also admitting that he was “feeling pretty scared” when he learned about his health scare.

The Real Steel actor is even seen asking his fans to get a skin cancer test done, while reassuring them, “I promise you won't regret it.”

Hugh Jackman will be seen alongside Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell as well as Deborah Hutton in the movie Conquering Skin Cancer.

It was back in the year 2023, when the Van Helsing actor took to Instagram to let his followers know that he was about to get a biopsy done on his nose. Per the actor, he was getting tested for basal cell carcinoma, which happens to be a mild form of skin cancer usually easily treatable if caught early on.

Back then, Hugh Jackman had stated to his followers that he had already done two biopsy tests. The actor from X-Men Apocalypse then went on to add that the doctor had found “two little things that may be basal cells.”

He was even seen asking his followers to practice sun safety, in an effort to minimize the risk of contracting cancer and other diseases. No matter how much you want to get a tan, it's never worth risking cancer, is it?

Jackman urged the ones watching his clip to use sunscreen during summer.

For those unversed, Hugh Jackman was stated to be out of danger after he had his lesions removed. The actor has been practicing strict sun safety ever since.

This new trailer of Conquering Skin Cancer has come up following another big news about the Logan star. It was recently reported that Hugh Jackman’s close relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster had forced his long-term marriage to end with Deborra-Lee Furness.

Conquering Skin Cancer will be out in cinemas in Australia on November 20, 2024.

