Kim Kardashian to Give Evidence in 10 Million USD Paris Armed Robbery Trial, Lawyer Says 'Proceed in Orderly…'

Kim Kardashian will give evidence against the men who allegedly robbed her at gunpoint during the 2016 Paris Fashion Week at an upcoming criminal trial, scheduled from April 28 to May 23. The reality TV star's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, confirmed on Tuesday that she will take the stand and testify in person, recounting her ordeal in front of a jury.

Advertisement

In a statement given to Associated Press, Rhodes said that Kardashian has "tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system" and wishes for the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion and "in accordance with French law with respect for all parties to the case."

While 17 suspects were detained in connection with the case, only 10 were charged. This trial, however, will focus on six suspects, who face multiple charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and gang-related crimes.

Among the six suspects are Aomar Ait Khedache, known as "Old Omar" and believed to be the mastermind of the heist, and Yunice Abbas, who dropped a diamond-encrusted cross worth 34,000 USD while escaping on a bicycle. The cross was later found by a passer-by.

Kardashian, who was in Paris with her sisters for the Fashion Week in October 2016, was staying at a luxury apartment when masked robbers disguised as police broke in. According to reports and statements, they gagged her, tied her with cables and tape, and locked her in the bathroom. Then the thieves stole jewelry worth 10 million USD, including a diamond ring worth 4 million USD—a gift she received from her then-husband, Kanye West.

Advertisement

Most of the stolen jewelry was never recovered and is believed to have been sold in Belgium.

On a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 44-year-old revealed that she thought she was going to get r*ped and killed. She said that after duct-taping her mouth, the robbers tied her legs and held a gun to her face.

Per the court's provisional schedule, Kardashian will testify in the French court on May 13.

ALSO READ: Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B With AriTheDon While They Were Together? Alleged Leaked Texts Revealed