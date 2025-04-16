Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B With AriTheDon While They Were Together? Alleged Leaked Texts Revealed

In the update of Offset and Cardi B's ongoing feud, a new infidelity revelation has come out, absolutely shocking the songstresses’ fans. This claim was outed after alleged leaked texts surfaced on social media.

The alleged texts were reportedly posted by social media blogger 1goatalexis. The message seemed to be from Cardi, who accused influencer AriTheDon of getting intimate with Offset when they were still with each other.

The alleged text read, “Why you saying that I fu***d Offset this weekend? Like b***h idgaf who you support lying on my p***y is crazy and he have not fu***d me neither y’all truly gotta leave me the f**k alone we both move on tell him to tell you how he was f***in Ari while we was together but yet I’m wrong for moving on huh? Leave me the f**k alone!!!!”

On the other hand, AriTheDon reportedly shared a cryptic tweet on X which read, "Coming to a woman as a woman or telling on a woman to her man gotta be top 2 corniest most miserable b*****s alive!”

1goatalexis shared the screenshot of the same and posted it on their Instagram story, stating, “I kept it p, I ain’t tell the world she was talking about Cardi. I ain’t tell the world how she called Bagg tryna tell on Ari because of Offset."

The mention of “Bagg” could be allegedly about rapper Money Bagg Yo, pointing out that the Like It songstress may have attempted to involve him in confronting AriTheDon.

For the unversed, Cardi B and Offset, who share three children, tied the knot in 2017. The couple has dominated the headlines on multiple occasions because of their relationship.

The Taki Taki singer filed for divorce in 2020, but she later announced that they had reconciled. In 2024, she again filed for divorce, per the reports.

