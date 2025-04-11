Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plans Cease and Desist Against Kanye West Amid Explosive Custody Battle; Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly preparing to file a cease and desist against ex-husband Kanye West, following a series of vile and sexist social media posts. The reality star, who shares four children with the rapper, is also prepping celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser for what could turn into a brutal custody battle.

Late Wednesday night, Kanye West—now known as Ye—launched into a shocking tirade on X (formerly Twitter), making outrageous remarks about his ex-wife Kim, Taylor Swift, Madonna, and others. In his posts, Ye called Kim his "nanny" and made lewd references to filming a second s*x tape with her, reviving memories of her infamous 2008 video with Ray J.

He also appeared to make light of rape allegations, tweeting about "breaking" his "Me Too virginity," sparking widespread outrage.

According to DailyMail.com, an insider said that Kim, 44, felt "absolutely mortified" after seeing the posts and immediately demanded they be taken down. Despite her attempts to shield their children—North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5—from the ongoing chaos, the situation has become increasingly difficult as the kids grow older and are exposed to the drama online. North reportedly even has alerts set up on her phone for her father's updates.

Although Kim rose to fame in part due to the leaked Ray J tape, she has fought to keep it hidden from her children. Kanye’s recent comments have left her appalled, forcing her to consider serious legal action, including a full custody bid.

Ye’s public behavior has escalated further in recent weeks. He was seen wearing a swastika chain and a black KKK-style outfit during an interview and recently made the shocking claim that he regretted having children with Kim during a conversation with DJ Akademiks. Accusing Kim’s family of controlling their biracial children, Ye’s rants have only fueled Kim’s determination to protect her family.

With Laura Wasser—the powerhouse attorney who previously represented Kim during her divorces from Kris Humphries and Kanye—already "ready" for a potential legal showdown, Kim is bracing for what could be an ugly battle.

"Kim cannot take much more of this. It is hurting their family," the insider revealed. As Kim prepares to take decisive action to safeguard her children and herself, the custody battle between her and Kanye seems destined to become even more public.

