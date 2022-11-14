King Charles leads an emotional service, Prince Harry sends a special message on Remembrance Day

Charles had performed the role on behalf of the Queen as the Prince of Wales previously but this Remembrance Day marked the first time that he stood before the Cenotaph in his role as head of state. A teary-eyed Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla also watched the emotional Remembrance Sunday service today together. Prince William was also present and placed the wreath previously laid by his father, who held the title Prince of Wales for more than 64 years.

In honour of Remembrance Day in the UK which was observed on Sunday, King Charles l ed his first service as the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The King appeared to hold back the tears during his emotional first Remembrance Sunday service as he honoured those who sacrificed their lives by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph.

King Charles' first Remembrance Day service as monarch

At the recently held Sunday Service that paid tribute to the fallen, the new monarch, King Charles looked particularly solemn when crowds performed a rendition of God Save the King. Charles' wife the Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate were seen looking on at the emotional scene from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. In the service, the King led the royal procession, followed by Princess Royal, Prince William and Prince Edward.

Prince Harry's emotional gesture

Prince Harry also marked UK's Remembrance Day by sharing a special message for bereaved military children. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Duke of Sussex wrote a letter to the kids of the Scotty’s Little Soldiers organization which supports children who lost parents who were members of the armed services. In the emotional letter, Prince Harry spoke about sharing a bond with them having lost a parent himself. As per ET, the Duke wrote, " I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone."

In his letter, Prince Harry also encouraged the children to share the load of their grief as he spoke about his own experience saying, "I’ve learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn’t be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey." The Duke of Sussex signed off the letter by paying his deepest respect in the honourable memory of their parents.