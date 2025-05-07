Kingpin Actor Vincent D'onofrio Shares Verdict on Charlie Cox Starrer Daredevil: Born Again Season 3: ‘We Have A Plan’

While we all want more of Daredevil’s action, it is certain that the series is getting a second season after the massive traction it has garnered recently. Meanwhile, the one and only Vincent D'onofrio, who is widely loved for portraying the real bad Kingpin in the series, opened up about his chances of working on a third outing.

Advertisement

Sitting down with Awards Buzz, the actor came up with intriguing words that will have you excited for the future of Marvel Studios, especially its television sector.

"If they let us do it, we have a plan. It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited,” Vincent D'Onofrio stated during his interview.

He then went on to add that the team now has the responsibility to please these fans and get the story done right, also mentioning, “We are looking forward in a big way."

While it is crucial to know that the second season of Daredevil: Born Again had already been greenlit and is being filmed in New York as you read, the talks of season 3 have been touched on for the very first time.

It also looks like Vincent D'Onofrio is all excited to explore more regions of his character, just as the creatives of Daredevil: Born Again are.

Advertisement

The first time Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock was introduced to the audience of the MCU was in the 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Later, his vigilante side was explored in She-Hulk and he made a mind-blowing cameo in ECHO. Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ in the month of March.

While the first season of the hornhead showcasing series came out as a slow burner, with not much action, its story paved a big path ahead.

Vincent D'Onofrio stepped into the shoes of Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, back in 2018, starring in the Netflix series.

ALSO READ: Daredevil: Born Again Cast: Here's Who Will Reprise Role From Original Series; Vincent D'Onofrio to Jon Bernthal