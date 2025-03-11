Daredevil: Born Again Cast: Here's Who Will Reprise Role From Original Series; Vincent D'Onofrio to Jon Bernthal

It’s been a decade since Charlie Cox portrayed the beloved Marvel superhero, Daredevil! He first brought the character to life in Netflix’s series that ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. The new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again has resurrected Cox’s iconic character and a slew of characters from the original series.

In addition to Cox, the actors who have reprised their roles in the new series include Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, and others. Here’s a list of all the actors who will reprise their characters from the original series:

Charlie Cox as Daredevil

This one’s a given! There won’t be a Daredevil reboot without the character itself. Cox pulls a charming portrayal of Matt Murdock by day and his superhero alter ego, Daredevil, by night. When Marvel announced the reboot in 2022, the Stardust actor spoke to NME about the "reincarnation" of his character and teased that he would be more “quick-witted and funny and charismatic" in the reboot series.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin

It would be Daredevil without D'Onofrio reprising his role as MCU’s most feared, dangerous, and powerful crime lord. The trailer of the Disney+ series teased an unlikely alliance between Murdock and Kingpin, making things interesting.

However, the actor confirmed during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year that his character is still “crazy.”

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

The actress has reprised the role of Matt Murdock's best friend, Karen Page, in the new series. Ann Woll told Entertainment Weekly that she had to go through a "roller coaster" of emotion before officially being cast in the reboot. That’s because she was not part of the Daredevil: Born Again cast initially.

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Elden Henson will reprise the role of Foggy Nelson, Murdock’s close friend and law partner. In March, the actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight and gushed over being recasted in the series. "I feel lucky to be in the right place and the right time to channel Foggy," he said at the time.

Wilson Bethel as Bullseye

Bethel brings back the iconic evil supervillain Bullseye. The character was added to the reboot series after a creative overhaul helmed by the production team of the show. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s never connected to a character and project as much as he did with playing Bullseye in Daredevil.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle

Bernthal will play Frank Castle aka The Punisher, in Daredevil: Born Again. Speaking to D23 in August, the actor teased that fans of the original series will love the rebooted show as it takes everything one notch higher. “We’re all enormously happy to be with each other. We’re proud of what we did,” he added.

Daredevil: Born Again is available to stream on Disney+.