‘Greatest Gift America Has…’: Michael Bublé Talks About His Love For Jazz Music And Impersonating Favorite Artists

Michael Bublé has an undying love for Jazz music which also pulled him into creating a career as a singer. In a compilation clip shared with PEOPLE from The Voice, the Canadian singer opened up about his love for the music genre and its impact on his life. "The greatest gift America has ever given to the arts, in my opinion, is jazz," Bublé said.

What catapulted him towards Jazz was its musicality. “Right away, I just loved the musicianship, the arrangements, the greatness that came with each chart," he added. The “incredible” and technical sound Jazz artists of his time further enhanced his interest.

The Sway singer went on to explain his contribution to the genre, adding that he never intended to modernize it. "I just wanted to make it mine and I did. Through emulating and copying my favorite artists I found myself," he explained.

The Spicy Margarita singer revealed that he spent a considerable amount of time trying to impersonate his favorite artists — Beastie Boys, Michael Jackson, Dean Martin, and Bobby Darin were the artists he was into. “I took some of the things that I loved about music and infused them with my love of American songbook or jazz,” Bublé said adding that he’s grateful for the acceptance.

The singer reflected on his career and expressed gratitude for being trusted to carry on the Jazz music legacy which was started by swing icons decades ago. He also mentioned his peer and fellow Jazz music lover Lady Gaga who released two collaborative albums with the late Tony Bennett. “It's funny, I know Lady Gaga and I, we're both friends and we both feel protective," he added.

He’s glad that Bennett chose the Poker Face singer to carry on the legacy as would reach the new generation of kids. “We're lucky enough to be some of the chosen few that have been able to introduce it to a new generation of kids and keep it alive," Bublé shared.