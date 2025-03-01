Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Secret Date Night Goes Unnoticed By Fans; DEETS

Mar 01, 2025
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (PC: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently returned to the U.S. from a romantic international vacation, and according to an insider, they have already stepped out for a public date night—one that somehow managed to fly completely under the radar.

A source exclusively tells Page Six that the couple enjoyed a quiet evening out together after their trip but managed to avoid paparazzi and public attention.

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the U.S., but went unnoticed when they did so,” the insider revealed. “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.”

While the exact location of their date remains a mystery, the couple reportedly used the time to reconnect after an incredibly hectic year. The insider also remained tight-lipped about their international getaway destination but emphasized that they had a "really nice time" during their private trip.

With Swift in the middle of her record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce fresh off a Super Bowl-winning season, both stars have been navigating demanding schedules. Despite their high-profile status, it seems they’ve mastered the art of slipping under the radar when they want to. Fans will no doubt be on high alert for their next public outing.

