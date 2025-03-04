Lana Condor Gushes About Reuniting With To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Co-star Noah Centineo, ‘We Try And Fit So…’

It’s only natural for some people to still be charmed by the magic Lana Condor and Noah Centineo brought to the screen when they starred together in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Now, the actress has spoken about meeting up with her former co-star.

While being interviewed by People magazine on Sunday at the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, Condor stated, “Whenever I see him, I get really happy.”

The actress expressed that whenever they catch up, it’s always like, “What have you been doing? What are you up to?” She added, “We try and fit so much in, in such a small period of time.”

According to People, Condor recently discovered that she and The Perfect Date star now live in the same city. She shared that this was never really the case before, so they are now making an effort to catch up more often.

While also teasing a potential onscreen reunion, the actress said, “I'm also like, ‘When are we gonna work together again?’”

One thing to note is that both lead actors were tremendously loved by fans when the first installment was released in 2018. Many fan edits from the film are still circulating on various social media platforms.

For those unfamiliar, both Condor and Centineo starred in the aforementioned film, which also featured a talented and impressive group of actors, including Anna Cathcart, Israel Broussard, John Corbett, and many more.

The lead pair also reunited in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

All three installments of To All the Boys are available for streaming on Netflix.