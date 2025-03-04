Why Did Dolly Parton and Her Late Husband Carl Dean Never Have Kids? Here's What Country Singer Said

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Dolly Parton and her late husband, Carl Dean, were married for nearly 60 years but never had children. The country music legend has spoken openly about their decision, stating that it allowed her to focus on her career.

In a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Conversation, Parton said, “Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.”

Parton, 79, built an impressive career with hit songs like Jolene and 9 to 5. She believes not having children played a major role in her success as per People.

In a 2017 interview with Today, she shared, “God has a plan for everything. I think it probably was His plan for me not to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine. And they are now.”

Parton met Dean when she was 18, shortly after moving to Nashville. They crossed paths outside a laundromat, and two years later, in 1966, they got married. While Parton became one of country music’s biggest stars, Dean stayed out of the spotlight.

Despite their fame, Dolly Parton and Carl Dean enjoyed a simple life. In a 2015 interview with Parade, Parton shared that they loved taking road trips through Tennessee and Kentucky, stopping at small drive-through restaurants along the way.

Sometimes, they would even stay overnight at a Days Inn, choosing convenience over luxury. For them, all that mattered was having a clean bed and a bathroom.

Although Dolly Parton and Carl Dean never had children, she has devoted much of her life to helping kids. She created the Imagination Library, a program that has provided free books to young children for 30 years. Parton has said she believes not having kids allowed her to focus on giving back.

She once shared that she saw it as part of a bigger plan, feeling that God intended for her to care for all children rather than just her own. Without that freedom, she said, she wouldn’t have been able to accomplish everything she has.

On March 3, Parton announced that Dean had passed away at age 82. In a statement, she wrote, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”