Late Night with the Devil: Was The Movie Inspired By Real Life Incident? Find Out

Late Night with the Devil has received rave reviews and is currently streaming at record-setting levels. The film tells the story of a 1970s late-night talk show that goes terribly wrong, providing a gripping, harrowing, and creepy experience. The film's clever staging and well-crafted story make it a must-watch for horror fans.

Late Night with the Devil is a horror film that features David Dastmalchian as the host of the fictional show Night Owls. The film reveals that Jack Delroy, a member of a secret society, made an occult deal to gain success. The "Culte Du Grove" in the film is based on a real-world private organization with a history of bizarre rituals and controversy. The film has received positive reviews, including praise from Stephen King, making it worth exploring the odd world that inspired it.

The Culte Du Grove is a real place in California

The Culte Du Grove is based on a real place in California. Late Night with the Devil features a fake documentary that reveals Jack Delroy's struggle to become the top late-night host. The documentary reveals that Jack is a member of the mysterious group called The Grove, a "men-only club" in California. Established in the 1800s, The Grove counts politicians and businessmen among its members and is known for its arcane rituals and career-defining practices. The film highlights Delroy's ultimate failure to achieve his goal.

Advertisement

The Grove in Late Night with the Devil is based on the real Bohemian Grove, where the Bohemian Club of San Francisco holds its annual meeting. Founded in 1872, the club was initially formed by young journalists, known as "bohemians," who wanted a private place to drink and socialize with other arts enthusiasts. They pooled their money to rent a room off Sacramento Street in San Francisco and formed the club, with journalists as full members and their artist friends as honorary members.

Initially, the Bohemian Club was not heavily financed, leading to a shift in membership toward businessmen who could fund it more effectively. These wealthy members became the dominant force in the club, despite some resistance. Over the years, many famous artists, including writers, poets, painters, composers, and actors, became Bohemians. However, their fame is often overshadowed by that of the politicians and industry titans who joined, such as Newt Gingrich, William Randolph Hearst, and Henry Kissinger.

Advertisement

Several former U.S. Presidents have also been official members of the Bohemian Club, including Herbert Hoover, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. However, it is the private compound where these men meet annually that has made the club infamous and inspired Late Night with the Devil. Starting with a party in 1878, the Bohemians established the tradition of getting drunk in the redwoods. In 1899, they purchased a piece of land in the forests of Monte Rio, California.

Over the years, the members developed the land into what is now known as Bohemian Grove, adding numerous buildings and purchasing additional land around the area. Today, Bohemian Grove is a 2,700-acre compound that is reportedly heavily guarded and very difficult for outsiders to access.

The Group was involved in strange rituals

Former workers and infiltrated individuals have revealed the details of Bohemian Grove. Phillip Weiss, a writer, planned an invasion using anti-Grove Bohemian Grove Action Network members. He described the Grove as a week-long event where wealthy men drink, eat, and privately discuss deals affecting nations. Late Night's portrayal of the gathering was criticized for using AI-generated still images. The Grove is a hub for wealthy and powerful men, with the potential to impact entire nations.

Advertisement

The Grove is characterized by a mix of machismo, sexism, and creepy elements. The event is centered around rituals, including naked women paintings and symbols of secrecy, often repeating the motto "Weaving Spiders Come Not Here." The Grove's centerpiece is a 40-foot owl statue set by a lake, which serves as the focal point for the controversial ritual, the "Cremation of Care." This imagery is repeated at the beginning and end of Late Night with the Devil.

This ritual and the incredibly powerful men that perform it are the sources of the Grove's infamy, and for good reason. Recordings of it have leaked, and it is true that Bohemian Grove's the Cremation of Care has a decidedly occult and creepy feel to it. The men wear colorful hooded robes, with Weiss reporting that "everyone hushed as a column of hooded figures carrying torches emerged solemnly from the woods 100 yards away, bearing a corpse down to the water."

The real Grove is plenty controversial

The Bohemian Grove has faced numerous controversies, including its practice of logging redwoods and its no-women policies. The club has been sued multiple times, with one suit in 1978 by the Californian state government leading to the club being forced to hire some women in 1987. Despite these challenges, the club continues to restrict women's access to the Grove, despite the lack of confirmation of events similar to Late Night.

Advertisement

In September 1942, the Manhattan Project met at the Grove, including Oppenheimer, Lawrence, and members of the S-1 Executive Committee. This meeting led to the creation of the atomic bomb, a moment of pride for Bohemian Club members but causing concern among critics that such a world-shaking event could happen at a private men's club with no oversight. The event was left out of the Oppenheimer biopic.

Late Night with the Devil is a well-crafted and well-acted horror film that explores the world of the ultra-rich and powerful, focusing on the Bohemian Club, a nearly 150-year-old gathering that has been a subject of controversy since the late 1800s. With more details released every year and a growing media obsession with cults and the occult, the film may be closer to reality than anyone realizes, making it a fascinating look into the world of the ultra-rich and powerful.

ALSO READ: Dune: What Was The Prophecy Of Lisan Al Gaib Mentioned In Dune Part Two? Explained