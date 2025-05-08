Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reacts to Snub From One Direction Alum's 32.2 Million USD Estate with Scarcely Filled Purse

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Following Liam Payne’s death in October 2024, people around the world have constantly looked out for updates regarding the same. Now, in the latest update, the singer’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared an Instagram story after being seemingly snubbed from his USD 32.2 million estate, per The Mirror.

Cassidy took to the abovementioned social media handle and shared a snap of herself after it was reportedly revealed that Payne passed away without leaving a will.

In the post, she captured a snap of her purse that showed what she had kept in it. The bag consists of her hair extensions and a snack. She went on to share more stories on the same platform, which mainly consisted of her own selfies.

The Mirror reported that, as per the court filings on May 1, because the One Direction alum died without a will, his ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy, who also shares an eight-year-old son, Bear, with the late singer, will be handling his assets. Richard Bray, who is a music lawyer, was also named as an administrator.

As far as inheritance goes, the publication mentioned that the What Makes You Beautiful vocalist’s son, Bear, is poised to inherit his wealth in a trust under the UK's intestacy rules.

An insider revealed to The Mail that the singer had “some very sensible people around him for a time and he adored Bear so much.” The source stated that Payne always desired to do the correct thing for his son financially.

They also reportedly added, “It is a small consolation that Bear will never want for anything, that he will at least benefit from that."

For the unversed, the musician passed away at the age of 31 in October 2024, after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, per the publication.