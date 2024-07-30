Lily Allen Reveals James Cordon Was a 'Beg Friend' For Her; Find Out What It Means

Lily Allen pointed out that before James Cordon got his break and became a global TV personality, he was more of a "beg friend." In a recent episode of the podcast The Girly Guide to Parenting, the British singer shared her own experience with "beg friends," or people who are always seeking "buddies," with others who don’t share the same sentiment.

And guess what? Allen said that Corden used to be among them.

As per the programme Lily Allen and Friends, which aired in June of 2008, James’s gestures and comments became rather explicit; he even flirted with Lily. They eventually became friends with each other, and she even started to introduce him to some of her friends.

Well, there you have it – before the comedian was presenting a late-night show for ABC, he was attempting to be Lily’s entourage.

Lily Allen admits she occasionally Beg Friends Charli XCX

Allen proceeded to elaborate more on the idea of a beg friend. It can be compared to a situation when, for instance, someone sends you a message but does not get a reply; several days later they send a message that says, “Just following up on this.” She says, “That’s why I ignored you, and when you keep following up, that’s the begging."

Allen and her co-host agreed to say that they have also experienced having beg friends in the past. Oliver said that phase of her life is done, but Allen admitted she sometimes does it, especially with Charli XCX as she does beg friend her.

Allen further discussed falling out with an unidentified past partner in the video during her conversation about the Sheezus album era in 2014. The whole affair was rather like being involved with a friend.

Lily Allen labels James Corden a Beg Friend amid her personal struggles

Lily Allen once idealized the love of her friend, whom she once worked with, and then eventually married: Sam Cooper. They tied the knot in 2011 and got divorced in 2018. The couple shared two daughters, Ethel and Marnie. Allen later got married to actor David Harbour in 2020.

"We were working together, but we were also close friends, and then it sort of coincided with the breakdown of my marriage," said the.Hard Out Here performer.

During the tough times when her marriage was breaking down, this friend seemed to take pleasure in her struggles. They would point fingers at her and laugh at her downward spiral. Recently, since Allen's podcast has been doing well, she's heard rumors that this person has been asking about her, expressing regret and a desire to reconnect.

"That person was quite happy to sort of sit and point the finger at me, and watch my demise, and point and laugh about what a downward spiral I was on," she recalled of the ex-friend, "and then recently, since this podcast has been going quite well, I’ve heard from several people that they have been asking, ‘How’s Lily? I miss her. It’d be great if we could get back in touch again, and I regret what happened.’"

Despite these overtures, Allen isn't interested in rekindling the friendship. She noted that, while the person hasn’t been overly persistent, their approach just doesn't sit well with her. She feels content with her life, and friends, and doesn’t need that negative energy.

"They haven’t been beggy to me, but the way that person’s gone about it, I’m just not into it. I don’t need it. I’m really happy. I’ve got a great life. I’ve got great friends. I don’t need that energy," she said.

