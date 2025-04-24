Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Lohan Faces 9 Months Imprisonment; Find Out Why

Michael Lohan, father of Lindsay Lohan, was sentenced to nine months in county jail after a breach of probation, court records revealed to Page Six. The judge gave the sentence on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Lohan will reportedly be given credit for 38 days previously served, but forfeited any entitlement to time off his sentence. The 64-year-old was taken into custody last February on accusations of assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major.

Advertisement

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office initially charged Lohan in 2022 with patient brokering after a probe by the Sober Homes Task Force. Prosecutors claimed he took a hefty amount of $25,000 in illegal kickbacks for sending patients, including a woman he was romantically involved with, to rehab facilities. He pleaded guilty to five charges and was sentenced to four years' probation.

But his arrest in February for allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute prompted an inquiry into his case. The authorities report that Major called the police when she said Lohan followed her to a doctor's appointment. According to the responding officers, Major had bruising on her, which she said she obtained from an earlier fight where Lohan threw her off a chair.

The ex-couple, who got married in 2014 and broke up in 2018, have a history of documented domestic fights. Major also filed for an order of protection, and the legal battle goes on in Texas.

Advertisement

TMZ was the first to report the news of Michael Lohan's most recent sentencing. Efforts by the outlets to speak with him were unsuccessful.

ALSO READ: Lindsay Lohan Breaks Silence Following Her Father's Arrest; Says She's 'Taking a Moment to Pause, Reflect and Appreciate'