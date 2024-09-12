Lonely Planet Trailer: Liam Hemsworth Falls Head Over Heels For Laura Dern In Upcoming Romance Drama's First Look

Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dera are set to share the screen space in the upcoming romance drama film, Lonely Planet. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer of the movie, where the Australian native and the Academy Award-winning actress will portray the roles of Owen and Katherine, respectively.

As the trailer progresses, the characters couldn’t take their eyes off each other, while the former was already in a relationship. The movie is based on a literary piece by Susannah Grant, who will also serve as the director-producer on the film. Other producers include Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin.

In conversation with Netflix’s Tudum, Dern spoke in depth about her character and Lonely Planet. The actress revealed that her role revolves around the details of her relationships and self-worth, while being intellectually charged through the literary knowledge.

She stated, “The dynamic between the younger man and the older, established writer intrigued me because it’s not just about romance—it’s about finding someone who truly sees and understands you, which is something deeply human and relatable.”

Meanwhile, the Fault in Our Stars actress also opened up about her equation with Hemsworth. Dern claimed that the duo could get along well as they discovered multiple commonalities in each other. The

The Hollywood star also shared that she laughed too much around the actor, as his sense of humor is top-notch.

The actress recalled, “We were very aligned, so getting to tell this story together meant the world... and he is friggin’ hilarious, so I laughed the entire time.”

As for the cast members joining Dern and Hemsworth, they include Diana Silvers, Ben Youcef, Bellina Logan, Gustav Dyekjær Giese, and Dillion Lane. According to the synopsis of the film, “A reclusive novelist (Dern) arrives at a prestigious writer's retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer's block.”

It further reads, “While there, she meets a young man (Hemsworth) and what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.”

On the work front, Hemswork is having an adventurous year, as the actor previously appeared as the lead in the fantasy series The Witcher. Meanwhile, Dern appeared in the hit Apple TV+ series, Palm Royale.

Lonely Planet will be available to stream on Netflix from October 11.

