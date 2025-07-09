Is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Back With Special Ops Ex-BF John 'Shrek' McPhee? Duo Spotted on LA Date

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been spotted getting close to retired U.S. Army Special Operations Sergeant Major John McPhee, who is also known as 'Shrek.' The pair was photographed holding hands while running errands in Los Angeles on July 7, looking casual and comfortable together.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, Erika left her usual glam behind and opted for a simple T-shirt, jeans, sneakers, a hat, and no makeup for the outing. John McPhee kept it laid-back in a 'Slaughter Things' shirt, cargo shorts, and Crocs.

Who is John 'Shrek' McPhee?

John McPhee, nicknamed the 'Sheriff of Baghdad,' is a retired Delta Force operator and Special Ops veteran. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and has become known for his candid remarks about life during and after his service.

In a May 2025 interview with Megyn Kelly, John said, “I started out married at 9/11, I’ve been divorced several times. It’s a hard life because nobody understands your level of commitment. You’re choosing something that might cause your death over and over, people don’t see that as rational.”

He added, "Being married was like being in prison. You could call home, but you ain't going there anytime soon. When you deploy to war, you can call home once a week; you ain't going home. That's tough on everybody. Only guys who have perfect relationships, their marriages survive the war."

Advertisement

Here's how Erika Jayne and John met

Erika Jayne and John 'Shrek' McPhee reportedly bonded over their shared love of jujitsu. Erika began training in martial arts in 2021, as she dealt with her ex-husband, Tom Girardi's, legal troubles and safety concerns. John has said that practicing jujitsu helped him manage his blood pressure and joint health. "You look healthier than ever," he said his doctor told him.

Erika filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in November 2020. The case has dragged on for years due to Girardi's multiple lawsuits, a criminal embezzlement case, and his Alzheimer's diagnosis. Tom was recently sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for stealing millions from clients. Erika has consistently denied any involvement and was cleared of wrongdoing.

While Erika Jayne has said she's dated casually since her split, she has not had a serious relationship until now. John McPhee does not appear to have children, whereas Erika shares her son, Tommy Zizzo, with a previous partner. Tommy works as a police officer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Jim Curtis? All We Know About Jennifer Aniston's Rumored New Boyfriend as FRIENDS Star Vacays in Mallorca