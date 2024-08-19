Matthew Perry Birthday: Remembering 10 Best Chandler Bing Moments In What Would Have Been Friends Star's 55th Birthday

Today would have been the 55th birthday of Matthew Perry, the cherished actor who gave life to Chandler Bing’s sharp wit and endearing quirks. His sudden death on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 left an overwhelming void in the hearts of fans and friends. Yet in his absence, his legacy remains full of light, through unforgettable moments he gifted us on Friends, shining brightly as a bouquet of laughter and warmth into our lives. As Matthew himself said in 2022 while promoting his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker.”

So here we are, remembering him exactly as he wished. Chandler Bing wasn't just a character; he was a friend to millions. Perry's portrayal of the neurotic, sarcastic, yet deeply lovable Chandler turned him into a cultural icon, a character through whom we related in ways both comforting and real. From razor-sharp one-liners to tender vulnerabilities, here was somebody with whom a little of ourselves was shared, whom we could root for and laugh at. On what would have been Matthew Perry's birthday, remember the actor by reliving those magic moments involving Chandler Bing that always left us in stitches, at times made us cry, or perhaps just made us appreciate the actor who turned even the most mundane scenes into something special.

Trapped in an ATM Vestibule with Jill Goodacre

One of Chandler's most memorable moments comes from The One with the Blackout, where really, all of the magic that is Chandler's awkward charm comes into play. Now, Chandler was a bundle of nerves, but this situation really takes the cake: He is stuck in the ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre, a Victoria's Secret model. What ensues is the beautiful mess of Chandler feigning cool while the voice in his head is going wild. His nervous small talk and clumsy nonchalance in the act of sharing a piece of gum with Jill are pure comic gold. This scene really did justice to the lovable awkwardness of Chandler; it taught one about physical comedy and self-deprecation, the things that are impossible not to love.

Advertisement

Chandler’s Unforgettable Dance Moves

From the tentative dance at Ross's wedding to the comic routine at New Year's Eve, his very memorable dance-off with Joey, and finally, the touching finale dance with Monica, each of these scenes adds depth and hilarity to his character.

Love-Hate Relationship with Janice

No Chandler Bing discussion would be complete without an in-depth investigation into his fantastically chaotic relationship with Janice, played by Maggie Wheeler. Janice had a distinctive laugh and a classic catchphrase, "Oh. My. God," that would forever be synonymous with Chandler's on-again, off-again romance. Whether they were breaking up or getting back together, every scene with Janice was pure gold for comedy lovers. Chandler's panic to escape her incessant comebacks greatly added to the humor.

Chandler’s Yemen Escape Plan

In The One with All the Rugby, Chandler’s efforts to end his tumultuous relationship with Janice take a hilariously absurd turn. Desperate to break free, he concocts an elaborate story about being transferred to Yemen for work. As fate would have it, his far-fetched plan backfires spectacularly, leading him to actually buy a ticket and board a plane to Yemen, all to keep up the charade.

Advertisement

Moments where Chandler Kisses and Confuses ft. Joey Sisters!

Chandler’s friendship with Joey is one of the cornerstones of Friends, but in "The One with All the Jealousy," things get hilariously complicated when Chandler accidentally kisses one of Joey’s sisters at a party. The twist? He can't remember which sister it was! As Chandler scrambles to identify the mystery woman while trying to keep Joey from discovering his blunder, the situation spirals into a series of comedic missteps and awkward confrontations.

Chandler’s Cuffed Conundrum

In the episode The One with the Cuffs, Chandler gets into this fantastically awkward situation when he is having a fling with Rachel's boss, Joanna. However, following what turned out to be a quite steamy rendezvous, Chandler ends up handcuffed to a filing cabinet in a situation that becomes all the more hilarious when Rachel stumbles upon him. Now it's up to Rachel to decide whether to rescue her hapless friend or let him squirm in his predicament. The panache of Perry's comedic genius shines through, there is no one better at panic mixed with his real humor. This is absolutely one of the most packed moments of physical comedy and classic Chandler charm.

Advertisement

Bing’s Hilarious Journey to the Perfect Yes!

One of the most touching and memorable moments in Friends would have to be when Chandler proposes to Monica. This season 6 two-part finale has a trolley full of gags and sentiment, from Chandler's very intricate plan in proposing torn by different kinds of funny mishaps and miscommunications. Just when everything seemed to go wrong, Chandler's proposal became one of the most touching moments on television. From the heartfelt, yet humor-filled speech on his part to Monica's tearful "yes," this scene did simply an excellent job of revealing Perry's unbelievable capacity for fusing comedy with real feelings. It was a testament to how Chandler's character could make us both laugh and cry and fall in love with him all over again.

Chandler and Joey’s Competitive Edge

The One with the Embryos is one of the funnymen's standout episodes in the Friends series in large part because of the humor of Chandler. So, the stakes are high for the legendary quiz game that could decide if Monica and Rachel win the right to keep their apartment or if they will lose it to Chandler and Joey. In this episode, Chandler's competitive edge and sharp wit are, as usual, in top form as he and Joey are swept into a trivia battle for the ages. The fun really reaches its peak when, following their victory, Chandler and Joey move into the girls' apartment. It was the kind of moment of victory, in their infectious excitement, that sealed the deal on what fans loved about their friendship.

Advertisement

Moments of Discomfort and Delight

In The One Where Everybody Finds Out, Phoebe hatches a plan to make Chandler spill the beans about his secret romance with Monica. The ensuing date is one of the most awkward, hilarious encounters in the show's history. Perry's portrayal of Chandler's discomfort, then eventual surrender, is at once funny and endearing; his chemistry with Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) comes into its own in this memorable scene.

End of an Era, Chandler’s Iconic Final Punchline

It was only right that Chandler got to deliver the final line of Friends, and what an appropriate way to wrap up ten seasons of laughter. When the friends are finally moving out of Monica and Chandler's apartment for good, Rachel wants them all to get coffee. To that, Chandler responds with a very Chandler-like quip: "Sure… where?" It's just so simple but so right for his character. It was Perry who landed this final punchline perfectly to close out a show that had so capitulated joy.

As we come into what would be Matthew Perry's 55th birthday, it goes without saying that his portrayal of the lovable and sarcastic Chandler Bing really did a number on pop culture. Happy Birthday, Matthew Perry. You may be gone, but the laughter you gave us will never be forgotten!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Only Agreed to 'Friends' Reunion After Brad Pitt's Advice