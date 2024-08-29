Mama June Shares A Heartfelt Post Remembering Her Late Daughter Anna Cardwell On Her 30th Birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mama June Shannon remembers her deceased daughter, Anna Cardwell, who passed away in 2023, in a special way by posting about it on her social media handle. She shared an emotionally charged post that talked about the people who have lost their loved ones.

The reality show star took to her Instagram stories on August 28 and shared a heartfelt post on her late daughter’s 30th birthday. The post majorly had text written in it which talked about grief. Mama June mentioned that is what she feels some days as she misses Anna each day.

Losing her daughter surely would have been extremely difficult for her and it was, in a way reflected in the post she shared. According to People magazine, the video contained the text that read, “I miss you. I just miss you," adding, "I'm doing the best I can, I'm taking tiny, wobbly steps forward, but if you asked me how I'm doing.... I just really f***ing miss you.”

The post also mentioned, "I get through days, but there's always that place where you should be, a space that no amount of time or effort will ever fill.” It appeared that the post was intended for the people to help with the loss and grief of losing their loved ones.

Advertisement

According to the publication, Cardwell passed away in December of last year after her battle was stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was diagnosed with it in January. She passed away when she was 29. This tragic news definitely shocked Mama June’s fan base.

The reality show star conversed with the outlet in June and mentioned that she keeps her daughter’s memory alive as she carries a bracelet containing her ashes. She added that for her, personally, she has to talk about it all the time.

Mama June added that Anna was actually there with them that day as she pointed to the bracelet. She added that she always “tote” her around. Mama June: From Not To Hot Star mentioned that Anna desired to be creamed and “totted around.” She added that it never occurred to them that they would lose someone in their family and that they didn't this that they would experience that in reality television.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brooke Shields Reveals She's 'Terrified to Be an Empty Nester'; Talks About Her Daughter 'Distinct Big Personalities'