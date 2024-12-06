Martha Stewart Shares Picture With Rihanna As They Turn Heads During Recent Event; CHECK OUT

What better than one icon? Two! And it becomes more iconic when they come together and glamorously pose for a picture. Similarly, Martha Stewart posted a photo alongside Rihanna on social media that turned everyone’s heads.

Stewart took to her Instagram and shared the snap captured at the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday, which was also attended by Rihanna.

In the picture, Rihanna and Stewart posed while giving each other a side hug. The television personality, who won the Icon Award at the ceremony, mentioned in her caption, “It was an iconic night for Martha, who was honored with the Icon Award at the FNAAs. Our founder posed alongside Rihanna after accepting her award at the annual event, known as the "Shoe Oscars.""

Stewart truly shone that night as she reportedly donned a gold jacket, sweater, and pants underneath. When it comes to her footwear, she wore Pier Lite’s slip-on wedges from her Sketchers collaboration.

As per Page Six, Stewart praised Riri’s partner and vocalist, Asap Rocky, saying that he was very “handsome and funny.” That night, the rapper won the honor of collaboration of the year for his partnership with Puma.

The executive director of design for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Kevin Sharkey, shared the same picture online that Stewart shared on her Instagram, with a caption that read, “Icons Only!! Congratulations @marthastewart48 for your Icon Award @footwearnews Achievement Awards @badgalriri.”

However, there was one more icon, who, according to People magazine, made an appearance at the event virtually– none other than Snoop Dogg. The rapper, who is a close friend of the TV personality, presented her with the award as she highlighted the limited edition Snoop Dogg: Snoop One– Gold Medal Snoop sneaker on stage, which is scheduled to be available on Sketchers website on December 12.

