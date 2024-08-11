Marvel Announces What If? Season 3 With Phase 4 Characters Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, Iron Heart And White Vision During D23 Expo; DEETS

What If…? by Marvel has added onto its roll of heroes the Fist of Khonshu. Oscar Isaac will reprise his role as Moon Knight, Marc Spector and Steven Grant for the show’s upcoming season 3 according to Brad Winderbaum from Marvel Animation during a D23 panel, per Comicbook.com.

However, nothing is known about how many episodes will feature Moon Knight except that one episode will involve him teaming up with Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Monica Rambeau against gamma monsters.

Meanwhile, other characters in this season are already confirmed to be Shang-Chi and Ironheart which might mean that Simu Liu and Dominique Thorne may have done it again.

As for Oscar Isaac's series, although the conclusion was open-ended implying potential for another season in Moon Knight, a second season has not been greenlit officially yet. Isaac debuted as Apocalypse for Marvel in X-Men: Apocalypse before joining the team of voice actors in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse where he played Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

As per the outlet, Karan Soni (Dopinder) mentioned that despite facing issues associated with 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes which affected Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Isaac has affirmed that filming is now progressing.

At the end of last year’s What If...? Season 2, fans were treated to an early look at Season 3 including a car chase involving Bucky Barnes and Red Guardian running away from authorities at high speeds. Unlike Season 1, all subsequent episodes were aired on a weekly basis thereby introducing new versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters across multiple universes.

Per Comic Book Resources, there was also a suggestion from Director Bryan Andrews earlier this year that Season 3 might come out later in the year. When asked about the timing of the show, he admitted that there is another team responsible for those decisions. He said, "There's some other group of people that are masterminding when things [release] and they're moving things on the board, and I don't know where we exist on that at this moment."

Notably, season 3 will proceed without A.C. Bradley as head writer, with Bradley confirming that the Bucky/Red Guardian episode was her last contribution to the series.

Among Marvel Studios Animation’s other shows are the highly anticipated X-Men ‘97, a sequel to Emmy nominated X-Men: The Animated Series. Also spotlighted at D23 were other upcoming projects like Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and its counterpart from What If…? called Marvel Zombies.

Hudson Thames who played Spider-Man in the zombie episode of What If…? will also take part in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Iman Vellani has been confirmed for Marvel Zombies where she describes her Kamala Khan as being like Frodo in Lord of the Rings.

Season 1 and 2 of What If...? are streaming on Disney+.

