Marvel Celebrates 85th Anniversary with Promo Video Teasing Thunderbolts, Daredevil, and Red Hulk

Marvel has turned 85, and the company celebrated its monumental legacy with a new promo video lasting two minutes and forty-one seconds, which opened with Marvel legend Stan Lee. The video also featured short clips of interviews with MCU stars, including Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki, and Cobie Smulders, known for her role as Agent Maria Hill. Most notably, the promo showcased brand-new looks at Thunderbolts, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk.

The video takes fans on a nostalgic journey through Marvel's 85-year history, starting with Stan Lee’s classic comic books, moving through the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man, and including the recent summer hit Deadpool & Wolverine alongside various other movies and TV shows on Disney+.

While the video was a nostalgic treat (something Marvel has been delivering a lot recently), the new glimpses of upcoming projects have generated significant buzz among fans. The promo included a brief clip from Thunderbolts, where elevator doors open to reveal the band of misfits, Marvel’s equivalent to DC’s Suicide Squad. The team includes Red Guardian, played by David Harbour; Ghost, portrayed by Hannah John-Kamen; Sebastian Stan’s fan-favorite Bucky Barnes; Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova from Black Widow; and U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell.

Charlie Cox is generating considerable hype for his upcoming Marvel series on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again. The 85th Anniversary promo also provided a fresh look at Cox’s titular character, who continues from the Netflix series and officially made his MCU debut in Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The promo also revealed a new glimpse of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk from Anthony Mackie’s first cinematic solo venture in the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World. The clip shows Ford hulking out as he rises from the ground behind the presidential podium in front of the White House.

In the video’s opening, the late Stan Lee remarked, “You know, that's almost like asking a parent who his favorite child is—I think I love them all,” when asked about his favorite character creation.

Marvel President Kevin Feige reflected on the early 60s in the famous Marvel bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, The Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. “House of Ideas—it’s called that for a reason,” he added.

Before ending with Ford’s Hulk look, the video featured another quote from Lee: “I've always tried to do stories where the characters have human qualities anybody can relate to,” the Marvel legend said. “And of course, I can't leave without saying excelsior,” he added.

Marvel began as a comic book brand in 1939 in New York, with Lee being one of its founding figures. Over time, Marvel evolved into a massive cinematic universe that launched with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in 2008. Now, Marvel Studios is one of the leading brands with a high success rate, producing several blockbuster movies that rank among the all-time highest-grossers. Marvel has a packed slate of upcoming projects, including a Fantastic Four reboot, Spider-Man 4, Blade, and two Avengers movies—The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. As Marvel Studios asserts, “we’ve only just begun.”

