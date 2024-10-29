Matthew Perry’s Sister Reveals All The Late Actor Wanted Was ‘To Love And Be Loved’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and drugs.

The world did not expect to hear about the death of the beloved star, Matthew Perry so suddenly last year. Now, a year after his passing, his family including his mother Suzanne, stepfather, Keith, and three sisters, Caitlin, Madeleine, and Emily, conversed about the actor with Today’s Savannah Guthrie in the latest interview.

During their conversation, the journalist asked Emily about what she missed about the Fool’s Rush In actor. To which she replied that Perry would do "Anything for you" adding, "Really all he ever wanted was to love and be loved.”

During the interview with Gutheri, it was also revealed that the family had set up The Matthew Perry Foundation in Canada to help out with funding research and post-treatment support for people who are dealing with addiction.

Even months after his death, his name stayed in the headlines mostly because of the nature of his death and the investigation that unfolded after that. Five individuals have reportedly been charged with the actor’s passing.

According to CNN, the actor passed away at the age of 54, due to “acute effects of Ketamin” and subsequent drowning, per the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report.

Kenneth Iwamasa, Eric Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Slavador Plasencia, and Jasveen Sangha (also known as the ketamine queen of North Hollywood) have been charged per, the United States Department Of Justice website.

The late actor's mother also reflected on the last emotional interaction with Perry. Suzanne shared that the 17 Again star went through a phase where was more interactive with her than normal.

She said that he showed her the houses he bought and even expressed his feelings which were repressed. He expressed that he loved her and said that he was content to be with her.

The actor’s mother felt that it was not just a mere coincidence but something that he inevitable which he had accepted. She shared, “I think there was something… there was an inevitability to what would happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

