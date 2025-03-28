Everything to Know About Megan Fox’s Kids? Find Out As Actress Welcomes First Child With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has welcomed her first child with Machine Girl Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. MGK made the announcement on Instagram on March 27.

The actress has frequently discussed her dedication to keeping her children's lives private while encouraging their individuality. Fox is a mother of four, having three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Green and Fox were married from 2010 to 202. The former couple shares three children: Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, 8. The exes have been open about keeping their children away from the limelight, stressing the need for a secluded and caring atmosphere.

Fox's oldest son, Noah, has long been interested in fashion and tends to express himself through his fashion choices. Sadly, this has put him in the crosshairs of judgment, with Fox speaking out against bullying and judgment on social media in 2021.

The Jennifer's Body actress expressed sadness about how cruel comments her son has received and has been supportive of his expression. She told InStyle, "I don't want him to ever have to read that s**t because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, 'Boys don't wear dresses.'"

Bodhi, born on February 12, 2014, is usually referred to as Fox's mini-me. Fox once disclosed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that her children have a strong bond, although their playful energy sometimes causes sibling fights. Regardless of the mess, she appreciates their strong connection and friendship.

Journey, Fox and Green's youngest son, was born on August 4, 2016. Fox keeps her children out of the spotlight, but the controversy was raised in 2020 when a social media update by Brian Austin Green drew backlash as Fox accused him of posting a picture of Journey.

Hollywood Life's source revealed, "Megan has always been very strict when it comes to the kids and their privacy. She is not a fan of being photographed, especially her kids. She tries her best to be normal but she does shield the kids, and Brian has always known that about her."

She mentioned she did not want their children exposed to the internet, reflecting her concern for protecting them.

MGK announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram, referring to his and Megan Fox's child as a "celestial seed" and announcing their expanding family.