Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Being ‘Silenced’ at Coachella After Mic Cut; Here’s What Happened

Megan Thee Stallion's energetic set at Coachella unexpectedly stopped on Sunday evening as her microphone was shut off towards the end of her performance. Fans seemed to be outraged as they missed out on some of the rapper's hits.

However, the Neva Play rapper, among the day's highest-billed performers, was already serving up a colorful, guest-laden set on the stage. She performed her hit songs such as Ungrateful, Thot Shit, Savage, Bigger in Texas, and Body, among others.

By the time she got silenced, she had already stunned in her duets with Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, and Ciara and was just finishing her famous single, Big Ole Freak.

But then, the crowd members were left confused as no noise did come through. Some reacted with boos, and some chanted Megan's name in hopes that the show would continue.

At around 9:27 p.m.—two minutes past her time slot—her microphone seemed to get cut off completely. The Mamushi graphics disappeared, and a standard stage camera was displayed instead.

Even with the silence, Meg kept going. When her mic got cut off, she complained, "Don’t y’all do the hotties like that," adding, "Run Mamushi back for the motherf—king hotties."

Later on she exclaimed while on stage, "B*tch, they said we gotta go!" She sang and danced with her crew without the music, who completed the routine with evident bewilderment.

Despite Megan Thee Stallion's initial protests, she and her crew had to eventually leave the stage, eventually, after around a minute. The rapper had previously encountered a technical glitch about 20 minutes into her set. However, she continued to deliver an electrifying performance despite the hurdles.

