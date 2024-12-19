Tory Lanez Shuts Down Megan Thee Stallion's Request For Restraining Order Amid Shooting Case Incarceration

Rapper Tory Lanez has contested Megan Thee Stallion's request for a restraining order, arguing that there is no credibility to her accusations. His lawyers have countered Megan's claims, saying it was a frivolous, unverified narrative intended to vilify him.

According to TMZ, Tory's attorneys responded that the suggestion that Tory filed legal documents to interfere with Stallion's new Amazon Prime documentary is absurd. According to them, the filings are strictly in compliance with deadlines and had nothing to do with the documentary's release.

Earlier, Megan filed for a temporary restraining order against Lanez, accusing him of conducting psychological warfare by hiring bloggers to disseminate false stories about her online. The Neva Play rapper's attorneys said they have evidence showing Lanez hired a blogger who had been bashing her. His father made payments to Elizabeth Milagro Cooper worth 3,000 USD from October 2020 through March 2022.

Lanez's lawyer, though, dismissed these claims by saying they are unrelated, and it will be up to the court to reveal what is right. They further criticized Megan's credibility due to an interview with Gayle King, in which Megan admitted she had lied about being in a physical relationship with Tory.

Court documents filed by Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Mari Henderson, have also claimed Lanez orchestrated a "campaign of harassment" against her, even as he sits in prison, serving a 10-year sentence on the 2020 shooting incident. Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of three felony charges connected with the shooting in late 2022, sparking a nationwide debate and discussions around violence against Black women.

