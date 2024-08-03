Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Invited to the Traditional Summer Gathering at the Balmoral Castle?

As the British royal family gathers for their annual summer get-together at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, it has been confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not invited to this year's gathering. This continues the pattern of their exclusion from the royal family’s annual event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not attended this traditional summer meeting for several years. The event, held each year at Balmoral Castle, allows the royal family to escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy a peaceful retreat in a natural setting.

The Balmoral Castle is a large property spanning over 50,000 acres.It holds a special place in the British royal family heart. Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022, spent many summers at Balmoral. The property is well-known for its natural environment and surroundings, and it offers a wide selection of outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and horseback riding.



Prince Harry, who was raised in the royal family, used to visit Balmoral Castle often when he was a child. But Meghan Markle, his wife, has never been there. Their not being at the gathering this year shows that they still have problems with the rest of the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision to step out from their royal duties and moved to Montecito in california in 2020. Since stepping away from it they haven't brought their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back to the UK, but only once in 2022 for Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The ongoing dispute between Harry and the royal family has always been a topic of discussion between the media and public.



Harry is worried about his safety which is one of the reasons for their distance. He lost his security right after stepping down from the royal duties for which the British taxpayers used to pay. Harry and his father king Charles are on a less talking term even after he went to meet him in february after the king got cancer. According to reports, Harry has written many letters to King Charles but got no reply.



Harry is very concerned about his family’s safety. He thinks only his father can handle his security problems, which have stressed him out a lot. Even though Harry tried to solve these issues in private, they're still not fixed. He intends to ask for the decision to be reviewed.



The tension is not only between Harry and King Charles. Apart from that, Harry and his brother, Prince William aren't also not on good terms. According to sources, Their relationship is described as very bad. In his book Spare, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a statement that the family has lost trust and communication between them because of the ongoing things which are getting complicated.

Meghan Markle has always supported her husband, but she hopes he could stop the legal fights and be happier. Sources close to them say Meghan wants Harry to live a life without constant disputes so he can enjoy his family and be less stressed.



It's clear that the family has some serious issues going on with them as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remained absent from attending the Balmoral Castle summer gathering. The drift caused by the security concern and poor relationships shows the complicated situation they are dealing with. While the royal family is enjoying life at the Balmoral, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving on in their lives overcoming the challenges.

