Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Next Tour Three Months After Nigeria Trip To THIS Country

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defied the odds with their successful ‘faux royal tour’ to Nigeria against the British royal family’s wish three months ago. And they are ready to do it again. While Prince Harry is still in battle for police protection from the UK government, the royal couple has accepted an invitation for a new overseas tour on the African continent.

Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez announced via an official statement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted her invitation to the nation. Their primary purpose for the non-royal visit will be focused on tackling the rising violence against children in Colombia, per The Mirror.

“As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country,” Ms Marquez unveiled in the statement on Thursday, August 1.

The official dates of their visit remain to be announced but the Sussexes are committed to joining the VP in the “vibrant locations” of Bogotá, and the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

Prince Harry’s concerns for his family’s security quite contradict his forthcoming visit to Colombia as the African nation is undergoing serious political turmoil at the moment. The US and UK governments have issued warnings to prevent any travel there.

Advertisement

The UK’s Foreign Office advises citizens “against” travel to certain locations of Colombia. Likewise, the US State Department has requested their nationals to “reconsider” plans at a time of “civil unrest and kidnapping,” per the report.

Earlier, Prince Harry, 39, refrained from bringing his family to the UK while deprived of any police protection from the government as his battle for funded security continues.

Regardless, VP Marquez, who also works as a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, explained in the statement that the royal couple shall engage with the youth, women, and leaders from the country to drive progress and simultaneously enjoy the rich culture of Colombia.

The Sussexes' royal exit in 2020 hasn’t stopped them from embarking on royal-seeming tours, which even though the British Royals disapprove of, have turned out to be quite a success. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew across to Nigeria in May 2024 to introduce Archewell Foundation’s mental health initiatives and promote the Invictus Games.

Advertisement

The royal couple’s grandeur welcome to the nation, which Markle marked as “my country” owing to her Nigerian heritage, infuriated Prince William and other working royals in the UK. Some experts speculated that the couple are trying to capitalize on their royal status despite walking out from their official duties years ago, further deeming it inappropriate.

Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to appear in their next public interview. The royal couple will sit down with presenter Jane Pauler for CBS Sunday Morning and discuss ideas about their new project that strives to offer support to parents of children victims subject to online harassment and bullying in addition to protecting their own, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Urges Prince Harry to Move Past Controversies for Family's Happiness; Report