Meghan Markle Shares Rare Glimpse of Her And Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet With 'Auntie' Serena Williams; WATCH

Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, as she was enjoying herself while playing with "auntie" Serena Williams. The Duchess took to her Instagram account to post a story of a video of the princess, who played Candy Land with the Tennis star. The stories also included candid clicks and videos with the athlete, as all of them celebrated the launch of With Love, Meghan, the actress' new Netflix project.

In the clip, Lilibet donned an adorable pink dress with floral leggings as she stood besides Williams. The athlete, too, seemed to cheer for the youngest of the Sussex's as she was progressing in the game that the duo were playing on the coffee table.

Alongside the video, the Duchess wrote, "When the aunties come to celebrate... and to play! Love you, Serena William." She also put up the song, Lovely Day, by Bill Withers.

One of the pictures on the stories also included Markle, who opted for a loose-fitting navy blue top and pants, as she watched and captured the moments.

As she promoted her upcoming Netflix show, the Suits actress shared a black and white picture of herself and Williams, and over the story, she penned, “3 days until the party begins. All are invited, @netflix.” The lawn tennis star also reposted the picture and put up a heart emoji over it.

Markle and Williams have shared a great bond of friendship since the duo first met at the Super Bowl game in 2010. The duo last appeared together at the Paley Honors Gala, where their friend Tyler Perry was honored in 2025.

Apart from Princess Lilibet, the Duchess of Sussex is a mother to her son, Prince Archie.