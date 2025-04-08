Meghan Markle Reveals ‘Scary’ Postpartum Experience in Debut Confessions of a Female Founder Podcast: ‘World Doesn’t Know...’

Meghan Markle is getting real about the hidden struggles of new motherhood. In the debut episode of her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, sat down with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, 35, for an intimate conversation about juggling parenthood and professional ambition. The two revealed they both experienced postpartum preeclampsia — a rare and dangerous condition — as they navigated early motherhood.

Launching her new podcast via Lemonada Media on April 8, Meghan shared how she and Wolfe Herd quietly battled postpartum preeclampsia while building their careers. “It’s so rare and so scary,” Meghan said. “You’re still trying to juggle everything, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly.”

Wolfe Herd reflected on Meghan’s resilience, recalling the Duchess’s public debut with newborn Archie just two days after giving birth in 2019. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, how is this woman doing this?’” Wolfe Herd said, admiring Meghan’s strength while sharing her own struggles as a new mom.

The conversation also delved into how the pandemic reshaped their lives as working mothers. Meghan described working from home while raising Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I don’t want to miss those moments.” She spoke fondly of balancing executive meetings with preschool pickups and potty training, adding, “Both are just as important.”

The two also praised technology for allowing parents more flexibility, with Wolfe Herd noting, “You can do a great job on the call while sitting in the carpool line outside school.”

The podcast series will explore Meghan’s entrepreneurial journey with her new lifestyle brand As ever, alongside stories from fellow female founders. In an exclusive interview, Meghan emphasized how inspiring it’s been to learn from other women who have turned small dreams into powerful realities. "You’re just trying to figure out how to walk, then you want to learn how to run, and then you want to learn how to fly," she said.

Confessions of a Female Founder marks Meghan’s return to podcasting following her successful 2022 show Archetypes. Through candid conversations, the Duchess hopes to illuminate the personal and professional challenges women face — and remind listeners that even in the quietest struggles, resilience shines brightest.

