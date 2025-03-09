Meghan Markle Gets Slammed By Netizens For Not Putting a Safety Vest on Daughter Princess Lilibet: ‘A Very Big No, No…’

Meghan Markle gets slammed by the netizens who call out the Duchess for her careless parenting. The Suits alum took to her Instagram to share pictures of her husband and daughter, Princess Lilibet, as they sailed on a boat. However, the eagle-eyed followers noticed that the young one did not have a life vest on and immediately slammed the former royals for the same.

In the carousel post, the first picture included the actress and her mother in a black-and-white picture. In the third slide of the post, Prince Harry, donning a casual t-shirt and cap, cradled his baby girl, who was wearing a pink top and floral pajamas.

Pointing out the error in the picture, one of the fans claimed, "Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are so good at showing the world how much they stink at being parents What f----ng moron doesn’t put their child in a safety vest while boating?"

Another one of the users took to their social media account and stated, "Family has been in the boating industry for four generations; a very big no no! Things happen in a blink of an eye."

The third follower went on to mention, "How irresponsible. Even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats.” The users took to their X accounts too and slammed the mother of two over the irresponsible behavior.

One of them wrote, "It's common sense; my kids were total water babies, strong swimmers and fishermen from an early age; they always wore life vests.” They further added, "Even strong swimmers can be thrown from a boat or slip, injure themselves and end up under water."

Meanwhile, the backlash comes amid the release of With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. The show has been ranked in the top 10 despite the bad reviews from the audience and the critics.