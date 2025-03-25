Meghan Markle’s Podcast Confessions of a Female Founder Preview OUT Amid Flaming With Love, Meghan Reviews; Here's What to Expect

Meghan Markle is set to host her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. Following her return to the digital screens with her Netflix show, the Duchess will be inviting her female friends and entrepreneurs to have a chat about their journey and struggles that got them to the position they are at today.

The mother of two shared the first teaser of her upcoming podcast that included various guests sharing their personal and professional journeys on various episodes. In the preview, the Suits alum was heard saying, "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.”

She further added, "We're diving into the highs—and the lows—and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses.” Markle continued to reveal, "And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!"

One of the guests on the podcast can be heard saying she is broke and nobody calls her.

The other one stated, "I knew in that moment that I'd rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing."

At the end of the trailer, the former royal member revealed, "This is not Shark Tank; think of this as 'dolphin tank.' These are very friendly waters; it's all going to be good.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex will be hosting the podcast in collaboration with Lemonada Media and the first episode will be released on April 18.