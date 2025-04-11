Melanie Hamrick is Engaged to Mick Jagger But Marriage NOT on the Cards? Former Ballerina is 'Too Afraid...'

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is engaged to girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. The former ballerina has finally confirmed the news publically, revealing the couple has been engaged to marry for a few years now.

However, Jagger, 81, and Hamrick, 37, aren't having a wedding on the horizon just yet. Marriage could eventually be a reality, she said, but it isn't a goal right now. They like things the way they are.

She described that they work in their relationship by supporting one another. "Making one another happy is most important", she said.

Hamrick revealed to a French publication, Paris Match, on April 9, "We've been engaged two or three years," adding, "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."

Jagger and Hamrick first met each other in 2014 while both of them were on tour. They met backstage during a concert in Japan. However, initially, there was no spark, nor was it a romance at first sight moment. They didn't even take each other's numbers, as per Hamrick.

Four months went by, and the singer invited Hamrick to meet him in Zurich. It was then that their romantic affair started. The couple was initially criticized for their 44-year age gap.

Hamrick addressed the backlash in an interview with The Times, adding, "Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem, and you’re going to analyze it."

Hemrick spilled the secret behind their successful engagement to the outlet by saying, "We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That's all that matters to me and all I strive for."

The couple also collaborated on a ballet in 2019, Porte Rouge. The performance included Jagger's music and Hamrick's choreography. She explained that it was enjoyable to work together. However, she now likes to maintain a separation between work and personal life.

Mick Jagger and his fiance Melanie Hamrick share a son together, whom they welcomed in 2016, named Deveraux Octavian Basil.

