Mick Jagger Gets Booed After Saying He 'Loves' Justin Trudeau During Rolling Stones Concert; DEETS

Mick Jagger had an unexpected moment at the Rolling Stones' Vancouver concert on Friday night. The 80-year-old frontman roused the audience at B.C. Place by mentioning Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We love you Mr. Trudeau. I mean, his family’s always been such big fans of our band,” Jagger joked, referencing Trudeau's mother, Margaret, who famously partied with the band in the late 1970s.

The crowd booed at Jagger's comment

The crowd's reaction to Jagger's comment about Trudeau was not what he had expected. The Canadian Prime Minister has been increasingly unpopular, and the audience's disapproval was clear.

Recognizing the tension, Jagger quickly shifted topics to congratulate Canada's men's soccer team on reaching the Copa America semifinals. “By the way, congratulations to the Canadian soccer team getting to the semifinals!” Jagger exclaimed, converting the boos into applause.

Mick Jagger's viral clips and online reactions

Clips from the event quickly went viral on social media platforms such as X and Instagram, generating hundreds of thousands of views. The online community had a mixed reaction. Some criticized Jagger for being out of touch with Canadian political sentiment, saying things like, “(Jagger) hasn’t been paying attention,” and “Mick Jagger has no clue how unpopular Justin Trudeau is.”

Others, however, praised Jagger's ability to regain the crowd's favor with a quick switch to soccer. One user commented, “That was honestly an incredible pivot to the Copa America. Well played.” Another commented, “Nice save Mick! Mentioned Trudeau and just about (got) booed into the Pacific, but that soccer team congrats saved your bacon!”

Historic ties with the Trudeau family

Margaret Trudeau's relationship with the Rolling Stones began in the late 1970s when she was spotted with the band in Toronto after splitting from her husband, then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Her partying with the band made headlines, and she later recalled, “We played dice until about five in the morning, in my hotel suite. Smoked some dope, and talked. It was a good night, and it was my new world.”

Stephanie Grisham, a former White House Press Secretary, claimed in her memoir, published in 2021, that Donald Trump made lewd remarks about Margaret Trudeau, alleging she had intimate relations with band members.

Margaret Trudeau, on the other hand, has consistently denied these allegations, claiming she never slept with any of the Stones, despite humorously remarking at a mental health conference that she should have slept with every single one of them.

