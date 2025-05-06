Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Alia Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala The Bhootnii Box Office Raid 2 Box Office met gala 2025 Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2025 met gala 2025 Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala

Met Gala 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Stick to Kim Kardashian’s Hat and Janelle Monáe’s Monocle, 7 Moments Where Items Became Stars

Met Gala 2025 has seen fashion accessories became the main stars, from Shah Rukh Khan’s walking stick to Madonna's cigar and more.

Ipshita Chakraborty
Written by Ipshita Chakraborty , Entertainment Journalist
Published on May 06, 2025 | 11:31 AM IST | 12K
CC: Getty Images
CC: Getty Images

Met Gala 2025 keeps up the tradition of serving a high-quality fashion extravaganza on the first Monday of May. Tinseltown's crème de la crème, including global superstars, offer their best looks on May 5, 2025. However, it's the accessories they brought along that stole this year's show.

Celebs such as Madonna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Dapper Dan, Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and more have honored this year's Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, with unique outfits. Here's a look at their special items that complemented their custom couture.

7 Met Gala 2025 moments where fashion items became the stars

CC: Getty Images

1. Madonna whips up a cigar, keeping it lit at the iconic MET museum steps

CC: Getty Images

2. Tessa Thompson brings a Church fan to the Met Gala 2025 as a homage to the late André Leon Talley 

CC: Getty Images

3. Shah Rukh Khan displays power with the 18K gold Bengal Tiger Head Cane, embellished with tourmalines, sapphires, and diamonds

CC: Getty Images

4. Janelle Monáe stands the test of time with a monocle fused with a moving clock

CC: Getty Images

5. Damson Idris slays in a bedazzled racing helmet

CC: Getty Images

6. André 3000 takes Black dandyism to a higher note with a piano on display

CC: Getty Images

7. Kim Kardashian serves an all-leather look with a striking hat

