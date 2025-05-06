Met Gala 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Stick to Kim Kardashian’s Hat and Janelle Monáe’s Monocle, 7 Moments Where Items Became Stars
Met Gala 2025 has seen fashion accessories became the main stars, from Shah Rukh Khan’s walking stick to Madonna's cigar and more.
Met Gala 2025 keeps up the tradition of serving a high-quality fashion extravaganza on the first Monday of May. Tinseltown's crème de la crème, including global superstars, offer their best looks on May 5, 2025. However, it's the accessories they brought along that stole this year's show.
Celebs such as Madonna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Dapper Dan, Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and more have honored this year's Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, with unique outfits. Here's a look at their special items that complemented their custom couture.
7 Met Gala 2025 moments where fashion items became the stars
1. Madonna whips up a cigar, keeping it lit at the iconic MET museum steps
2. Tessa Thompson brings a Church fan to the Met Gala 2025 as a homage to the late André Leon Talley
3. Shah Rukh Khan displays power with the 18K gold Bengal Tiger Head Cane, embellished with tourmalines, sapphires, and diamonds
4. Janelle Monáe stands the test of time with a monocle fused with a moving clock
5. Damson Idris slays in a bedazzled racing helmet
6. André 3000 takes Black dandyism to a higher note with a piano on display
7. Kim Kardashian serves an all-leather look with a striking hat
ALSO READ: As Met Gala 2024 Inches Closer, Know All About How Fashion’s Biggest Night First Started