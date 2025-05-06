Rihanna is Pregnant AGAIN: Singer Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala 2025, Confirms 3rd Child with ASAP Rocky; PICS
Rihanna flaunts her baby bump at Met Gala 2025 as she prepares to welcome her third child with ASAP Rocky.
A Met Gala grand entrance without Rihanna—especially when she’s already in New York City—is simply unimaginable. Sticking to her tradition of arriving fashionably late, the queen of the event took to the MET museum steps, proudly flaunting her baby bump at the Met Gala 2025.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the Fenty Beauty mogul opted for a Marc Jacobs corseted bodice that cradled her bump. She completed the look with a cropped tuxedo jacket and a floor-grazing skirt designed to resemble a suit jacket, featuring sleeves tucked neatly at the back of her waist.
While floppy hats emerged as the standout accessory at this year's Met Gala—spotted on Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and others—it's tough to top Rihanna’s show-stopping ensemble. The Diamonds singer elevated her look with a maroon polka-dot tie, pointed pumps, dazzling jewelry from Belperron and Verdura, and, of course, her own stylish take on the floppy hat trend.
This year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, explores “the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe,” according to the official Met Museum website.
While Rihanna delivered a look rich in sartorial detail and deeply rooted in the theme, it was her baby bump that truly stole the spotlight. Speaking to the Associated Press about preparing for their third child, A$AP Rocky shared, “It feels amazing. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have been together since 2020, are already parents to two sons: two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot.
