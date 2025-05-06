Met Gala 2025: Zendaya Stands on Buisness Serving All-White Chic Ensemble and Engagement Ring From Tom Holland
Zendaya impresses everyone with her fashion moment as she arrives at the Met Gala 2025 in a tailored three-piece cream suit.
Zendaya walked into the Met Gala 2025 serving high summer fashion goals in her chic all-white fitted suit featuring a cinched-waist blazer, a floppy hat, and flared trousers.
While Tom Holland was promptly missing by her side, her sparkling engagement ring was definitely not! Hiding her long brown hair tucked beneath the floppy hat in a bun, the Euphoria actress also added a chic snake brooch and gold studs to her ensemble.
Presumably styled by long-time collaborator Law Roach, her outfit obediently followed the instructions given to attendees regarding this year's theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It celebrated the history and impact of Black menswear, providing artists with a chance to interpret the theme in custom couture.
According to the official MET museum website, this year's theme explores "the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe."
The Met Gala is the major fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Deemed as fashion's biggest night, it is always the center of worldwide attention for its fashion, cultural insight, and celebrity sightings.
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has been hosting the event since 1995. This year's co-chairs include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, as well as NBA superstar LeBron James.
Watch global superstars from Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney to Shah Rukh Khan and Jennie Kim heighten sartorial exuberance on fashion's biggest night on YouTube. The Met Gala 2025 red carpet is streaming live on Vogue's YouTube channel.
