Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025

Met Gala 2025: Diana Ross Returns After 22 Years With Grand 18-Foot Feathered Cape and Special Guest

Diana Ross ends her 22-year hiatus with a show-stopping appearance at the Met Gala 2025, donning an 18-foot feathered cape and an extravagant train.

Ipshita Chakraborty
Written by Ipshita Chakraborty , Entertainment Journalist
Updated on May 06, 2025 | 07:21 AM IST | 20K
CC: Getty Images
CC: Getty Images

Diana Ross serves an 18-foot feathered cape for the starving eyes at the Met Gala 2025 as she returns to celebrate fashion's biggest night 22 years later. Ross’s children, Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross, accompanied the singer as she walked the carpet. 

Her iconic outfit featured a tight-fitting sequined gown embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren. Adding to her angelic look, a feathered halo-shaped headpiece and silver dangling earrings made her stand out at the Met Gala.

Advertisement

While the legend didn’t initially have a plan for her look, her son Evan helped create the show-stopping all-silver gown with Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie. “Well, there was not a plan. Everything was really, really at the last moment. My son persuaded me, ’cause I’m actually on tour,” Ross told Vogue.

CC: Getty Images

Anna Wintour, who has hosted the event since 1995, is joined this year by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and NBA superstar LeBron James as co-chairs. Met Gala 2025 celebrates the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

According to the official MET Museum website, the exhibition explores “the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe.”

From Tinseltown’s finest to global superstars, celebrities are already making headlines with their unique interpretations of this year’s theme on the blue carpet. Catch Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Shakira, Jennie Kim, and more attending the Met Gala 2025 live on Vogue’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Shakira Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Pink With Six-Steps Long Train

About The Author
Ipshita Chakraborty
Ipshita Chakraborty
Entertainment Journalist
Linkedin

Ipshita is an Entertainment Journalist at Pinkvilla with an M.Phil in English Literature. They speci...

Advertisement

Latest Articles