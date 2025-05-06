Met Gala 2025: Diana Ross Returns After 22 Years With Grand 18-Foot Feathered Cape and Special Guest
Diana Ross ends her 22-year hiatus with a show-stopping appearance at the Met Gala 2025, donning an 18-foot feathered cape and an extravagant train.
Diana Ross serves an 18-foot feathered cape for the starving eyes at the Met Gala 2025 as she returns to celebrate fashion's biggest night 22 years later. Ross’s children, Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross, accompanied the singer as she walked the carpet.
Her iconic outfit featured a tight-fitting sequined gown embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren. Adding to her angelic look, a feathered halo-shaped headpiece and silver dangling earrings made her stand out at the Met Gala.
While the legend didn’t initially have a plan for her look, her son Evan helped create the show-stopping all-silver gown with Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie. “Well, there was not a plan. Everything was really, really at the last moment. My son persuaded me, ’cause I’m actually on tour,” Ross told Vogue.
Anna Wintour, who has hosted the event since 1995, is joined this year by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and NBA superstar LeBron James as co-chairs. Met Gala 2025 celebrates the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
According to the official MET Museum website, the exhibition explores “the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe.”
From Tinseltown’s finest to global superstars, celebrities are already making headlines with their unique interpretations of this year’s theme on the blue carpet. Catch Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Shakira, Jennie Kim, and more attending the Met Gala 2025 live on Vogue’s YouTube channel.
ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Shakira Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Pink With Six-Steps Long Train