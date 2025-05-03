What is Met Gala? From History to Purpose, All You Need To Know About Biggest Night in Fashion

The first Monday of every May is all about the Met Gala for fashionistas. In just a few days, celebrities will gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to bring their best fashion foot forward. In gorgeous, elaborate, custom outfits, stars will celebrate the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition with the theme - Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The dress code for the gala will be - Tailored for You.

Advertisement

Before you get ready to witness fashion's biggest night on May 5, know all about the Met Gala's history, significance, purpose, and more.

History of Met Gala

While the night is mostly known as the Met Ball or Met Gala, it is formally called the Costume Institute Benefit. It is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. First established in 1948 by publicist Eleanor Lambert, the Met Gala started as a midnight supper and was called "the Party of the Year." The ticket price for the first gala was 50 USD. The ticket price doubled within a few years. Now, a ticket for the gala costs 75,000 USD, and a table is priced at 350,000 USD.

In 1972, Diana Vreeland, former editor-in-chief of Vogue, joined the Costume Institute as a special consultant. She transformed the event into a glamorous affair, making several changes to the gala.

Vreeland came up with the idea of matching the party’s theme to the exhibition’s theme, and she even decided to add a more opulent touch to the decor. During her tenure, the Met Gala began attracting Hollywood celebrities and international designers, which helped draw record crowds to the exhibitions.

Advertisement

In 1995, American Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, became a chair member of the gala. Under her leadership, the Gala became one of the most exclusive and sought-after events in fashion. With her influence, the event gained international recognition and became the "biggest night of fashion."

More Info

Wintour oversees the guest list, and all guests need her approval to be allowed to attend the gala. Designers invite celebrities who showcase their outfits on the red carpet. Four celebrities serve as hosts alongside Wintour every year. Inside, guests are also treated to musical performances by the biggest stars.

Last year, the Met Gala raised nearly $26 million for the Costume Institute. The money is used to acquire new art for the museum’s collection.

About Met Gala 2025

This year’s Met Gala will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.

Advertisement

Vogue will livestream the Met Gala on various platforms, including YouTube. It will begin at 3 PM PST.

ALSO READ: Walton Goggins Walks Out of Interview Over Repeated Mentions of Feud with Aimee Lou Wood: 'What the...'