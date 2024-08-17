Where Is Scott Peterson Now? The Suspect Behind Netflix's American Murder: Laci Peterson

Netflix’s docuseries American Murder: Laci Peterson revisits the true crime story that led to Scott Peterson's conviction for the death of his wife, Laci Peterson, two decades after the tragic event. Laci, who was eight months pregnant with their first child, went missing in 2002. After a thorough search, her remains were discovered. Despite the evidence, Scott has consistently maintained his innocence. Here’s a detailed account of what happened.

What happened to Laci Peterson?

On December 24, 2002, 27-year-old Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant, was last seen at her home in Modesto, California. Her husband, Scott Peterson, told police he had gone fishing at the Berkeley Marina and found their dog alone in the backyard upon his return.

Laci was nowhere to be found, leading to a massive search operation in the area.

The case quickly garnered significant media attention, particularly after it emerged that Scott had been having an extramarital affair. His mistress, Amber Frey, a massage therapist from Fresno, went public, revealing that Scott had misled her about his marital status.

“We did have a romantic relationship,” Frey told journalists (via NBC). She also disclosed that Scott had told her he would be alone for the first time during that Christmas, despite Laci being alive at that time.

In April 2003, four months later, police discovered Laci Peterson’s body, along with that of her unborn child, Conner, washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay. The heartbreaking condition of their remains was later detailed by ABC News, which reviewed the full autopsy report.

Advertisement

Arrest and sentence of Scott Peterson

Just days after the bodies of Laci Peterson and her unborn child were discovered in San Francisco Bay, Scott Peterson was arrested near a golf course in La Jolla, San Diego, on April 18, 2003. Federal and local authorities had been closely monitoring him. Scott was charged with two counts of murder and pleaded not guilty.

In 2005, the jury recommended the death penalty, and a judge sentenced Scott to death, describing the murders as “cruel, uncaring, heartless, and callous” (NBC News).

In 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned the original ruling, citing a “series of clear and significant errors in jury selection.”

The following year, Scott was re-sentenced to life imprisonment for Laci’s murder and an additional 15 years to life for the death of the unborn baby. He is currently serving his life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison, with parole remaining unlikely.

Prospects of Netflix’s American Murder: Laci Peterson

Advertisement

Skye Borgman, known for acclaimed documentaries like Abducted in Plain Sight and Girl in the Picture (both available on Netflix), provides a deep dive into the nearly two-decade-old case of Laci Peterson in her latest work.

“It’s always really important to me to put the victim forward, and Laci Peterson, I think, has been overshadowed many times by Scott Peterson and what’s going on with him,” Borgman says. She emphasized the importance of highlighting both Laci and her unborn son Conner (via Today).

Borgman noted that a significant challenge was addressing long-held memories and preconceived notions about the case. “The biggest challenge,” she explained, “was just challenging those memories and those expectations and those ideas of what we think we know.”

Despite Scott Peterson’s insistence on his innocence for 22 years, he declined to be interviewed for Borgman’s documentary. However, Borgman felt the series remained focused on Laci. “I don’t think our series is missing anything by not speaking to Scott,” she says. “Our main focus was Laci, and we wanted to keep it that way.”

Advertisement

A Peacock documentary, Face to Face with Scott Peterson, set to air on August 20, features his first interview in 20 years.

American Murder: Laci Peterson is now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Face To Face With Scott Peterson TRAILER Shares New Look At Infamous Crime 20 Years After Suspect's Sentencing