Love Island Star Tommy Fury Says He's 'Horrified' By 'False' Cheating Allegations; Deets Here

Tommy Fury has denied recent allegations of cheating on Molly-Mae Hague following their breakup. The accusations, reported by British tabloids like The Sun and The Daily Mail, have left Fury "horrified." His representative stated that the boxer is deeply upset by these false claims and is working with lawyers to address the situation.

Hague announced the separation on Instagram Stories after a five-year engagement. She expressed being "extremely upset" by the end of their relationship and was surprised by how their story concluded. Her post led to speculation among fans and the media about the reasons for the split.

In response to the rumors, Fury is taking legal action to clear his name. His team is actively disputing the charges and dealing with the fallout from the media coverage. As they navigate this difficult period, Fury is focused on refuting the false claims and moving forward.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Tom Cruise Called Out Mission: Impossible Crew Over COVID-19 Breach

In her statement announcing the divorce, Hague thanked fans "for all the love you have shown us over the last five years." The announcement came just weeks after the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of Fury's surprise proposal in Ibiza and a month after they marked five years since they met on Love Island UK.

Both Hague and Fury have requested privacy during this challenging time. They emphasized their commitment to prioritizing their daughter’s well-being and handling the transition with care. They expressed appreciation for their followers’ understanding and support as they navigated their personal issues.

Advertisement

Although they were runners-up on Love Island UK Season 5, Fury and Hague gained significant popularity as a couple. After the show, they moved in together in Manchester and, by 2022, had purchased their dream home.

ALSO READ: Halle Bailey Shares Adorable Photo With Son Halo at His First Bruno Mars Concert

In July 2023, Fury orchestrated a surprise for Hague by staging a fake brand trip to conceal his true intention of proposing. He chose a breathtaking location on an Ibiza mountain for the proposal.

Fury announced their engagement on Instagram, describing Hague as his perfect fiancé and expressing that he wished eternity wasn't long enough to be with her. He also included their daughter, Bambi, in the announcement, adding a special touch to the memorable occasion.

ALSO READ: 'I Will Be Okay': Jake Wesley Rogers Opens Up About Crohn's Disease Battle Amid Ruptured Intestine Surgery