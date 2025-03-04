Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Press For Making ‘Disturbing’ Headlines About Her Recent Red Carpet Appearance; DEETS

Millie Bobby Brown clapped back at the press for making “disturbing” headlines about her recent red carpet appearance. The Stranger Things actress showed up at the premiere of her new movie, The Electric State, where she was bullied over making changes in her physical appearance. On her Instagram account, the Enola Holmes star talked about growing up under media scrutiny and called them out for “dissecting my face, my body, my choices.”

In the video posted by the actress on her social media, she went on to read headlines by the journalists, who tried to take the Damsel star down with their words.

As for the caption, the movie star went on to pen, “I started in this industry when I was 10 years old.” She further added, “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

In order to point the journalists out, she directly mentioned some of the headlines aloud, such as, “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?” and “What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?”

One of the headlines that the actress was particularly disturbed by stated that Brown had a “mommy makeover.”

The 21-year-old is all set to share the screen space alongside Chris Pratt in the latest Russo Brothers directorial. Ahead of the movie hitting the digital screens, the cast members gathered for the Hollywood premiere of the film, where Brown stepped onto the red carpet in an ivory gown and her blond hair thrown back in a bun. Her husband, Jake Bongiovi, also joined the star to pose in front of the cameras.

As for the film, The Electric State is based on the comic book of the same name and will be available to stream on Netflix from March 7.