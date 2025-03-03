Millie Bobby Brown Flauts Make Up Free Face Amid Recent Netizens' Comments About Her Appearance: 'My Breakout's Pretty...'
Millie Bobby Brown goes make-up free in her recent social media post after getting criticized by the netizens over her appearance. Scroll down to read the details.
Millie Bobby Brown shows off her makeup-free face in her recent social media post. Following criticism from the netizen over her appearance, the actress dropped a video of herself, which revealed acne on the 21-year-old’s face. The Stranger Things star shared that her breakouts have turned out to be “pretty bad.”
For the clip, the actress donned a red and white striped shirt and hair partly tied. The actress also promoted an acne patch, which, she claimed, has helped her to control the skin problems.
While talking on the camera, Brown was heard saying, "I don’t know if you can see, but my breakout’s pretty bad right now.” She further added, "I’m 21 years old, figuring out what my skin likes and what it doesn't, but what it does like is the Spot a Spot Acne patches.”
Sharing further details about the product, the actress revealed that the patches were infused with tea tree oil, which is very calming for the skin. She further stated, "It's my savior right now.”
Before switching off the video, Brown said, "I love you guys, and I hope everybody's doing well. Much love."
Meanwhile, the video of the Enola Holmes actress was posted following her response to the criticism about her looks. The movie star shared a screenshot of the British Vogue article headline, which read, "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks.” In the caption underneath, the actress wrote, “Thank You.”
The Damsel star marked her presence at the media event of her latest release, The Electric State, alongside Chris Pratt. The actress donned a gown and threw her hair back into a bun. The critics claimed that Brown looked older than her age.
Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown was joined by her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who donned a black tux.
